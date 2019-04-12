Forrest Gregg (1933 - 2019), Packers Hall of Fame lineman

Member of the Packers' dynasty in the 1960s

Forrest Gregg was a Hall of Fame offensive tackle who won two Super Bowls with the legendary Green Bay Packer teams of the 1960s. He won a third Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1972. He became the head coach for three NFL teams and two Canadian Football League teams, leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 1981 season. One of the best offensive lineman of his era, he was a nine-time pro bowl selection.

Died: April 12, 2019 (Who else died on April 12?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On the famous Packers sweep play: “The sweep was the key to the success of the Green Bay Packers. Everything we did came off of that play. The sweep was something we all prided ourselves in running. Every opponent knew we were going to run it, but they just couldn’t stop it.” - Gregg said according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What they said about him: “The Game lost a giant today," Hall of Fame President/CEO David Baker said. "Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life.”

