Born January 9

Richard Nixon became the 37th president of the United States. He also became the first president to resign from office – as a result of the Watergate scandal. Nixon did do some positive things, such as ending U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. We remember Nixon's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1948: Cassie Gaines, U.S. singer who was a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and died in the 1977 plane crash that killed a number of its members, is born in Seneca, Missouri.

1948: Billy Cowsill, U.S. musician who was the lead singer and guitarist for the Cowsills, whose hits included "The Rain, the Park, & Other Things," is born in Middletown, Rhode Island.

1939: Susannah York, English actress known for her BAFTA-winning performance in "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?", is born in Chelsea, England.

1939: Jimmy Boyd, U.S. singer known best for his recording of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," which was recorded when he was 13, is born in McComb, Mississippi.

1935: Bob Denver, U.S. actor known for roles on "Gilligan's Island" and "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," is born in New Rochelle, New York.

Denver played the bumbling Little Buddy for just three seasons, but his character became iconic and "Gilligan's Island" became a TV classic. TV fans loved Gilligan – and his friends on the island – so much that the roles were reprised many times. Gilligan and friends starred in several made-for-TV movies after the original series … like "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island." Read more

1935: Dick Enberg, longtime sportscaster known for his "Oh My! signature call, is born in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

1925: Lee Van Cleef, U.S. actor who frequently played villains in movies including "High Noon" and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," is born in Somerville, New Jersey.

1921: John Sperling, U.S. businessman who founded the University of Phoenix, sparking the for-profit education movement, is born in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Sterling founded the University of Phoenix to accommodate older students who wanted to advance their education but didn't have time for a typical classroom schedule. He built his schools near highways and busy intersections and scheduled evening classes, according to his August 2014 obituary by The Associated Press. "He was trying to provide a service that the private sector was not interested in doing," said University of Southern California professor William G. Tierney, who authored "New Players, Different Game: Understanding the Rise of For-Profit Colleges and Universities." Read more

1918: Alma Ziegler, U.S. baseball player with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1916: Vic Mizzy, U.S. composer known best for writing the theme songs to "Green Acres" and "The Addams Family," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

He wrote songs that were recorded by Dean Martin, Doris Day, Perry Como, and Billie Holiday in the '40s and '50s. His hits included "Pretty Kitty Blue Eyes," "My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time," and "With a Hey and a Hi and a Ho-Ho-Ho," according to his 2009 obituary by The Associated Press. But his most famous work was the "Theme to 'The Addams Family,'" a tune accented by finger snaps and opening with the cleverly quirky lyrics: "They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky: the Addams family." Read more

1915: Anita Louise, U.S. actress known for performances in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (1935) and TV's "My Friend Flicka," is born in New York, New York.

1915: Fernando Lamas, Argentine-American actor and director who was the father of actor Lorenzo Lamas, is born in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Depending on your age, you might remember Fernando Lamas as a handsome actor from the 1950s with a seriously seductive accent. … Or you might know him only from the "Saturday Night Live" sketches that featured Billy Crystal. In the recurring "Fernando's Hideaway" sketch, Crystal used Lamas' accent for inspiration, as well as a quote from the actor: "It is better to look good than to feel good." Read more

1914: Kenny Clarke, U.S. jazz drummer and bandleader who was an innovator of bebop and played with Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, and others, is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1913: Richard Nixon, U.S. politician who was the 37th president of the United States, serving from 1969 to 1974, is born in Yorba Linda, California.

His political career may have been rocky, but one constant in Nixon's life was his love for his wife, Pat Nixon. That love was made a little more public on the 100th anniversary of Pat's birth, when the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum prepared an exhibit to remember and celebrate the former first lady. The exhibit showcased the love between the president and first lady with a collection of never-before-seen love letters from Richard to Pat. Read more

1911: Gypsy Rose Lee, born Rose Louise Hovick, U.S. actress and dancer famous for her burlesque act, whose memoir was made into the musical "Gypsy," and the sister of actress June Havoc, is born in Seattle, Washington.

Beginning in their teenage years, Louise and June were responsible for supporting the family with their act. They traveled the country, playing cheap vaudeville theaters, living out of suitcases, and avoiding formal education altogether. But when June was 13 (or possibly 15 or 16 – mother Rose had five different birth certificates for June and routinely shaved years off her age), she broke up the act by eloping briefly with fellow vaudevillian Bobby Reed. Read more

1908: Simone de Beauvoir, French author known best for influencing feminism with her 1949 book "The Second Sex," is born in Paris, France.

1901: Chic Young, U.S. cartoonist who created the long-running comic strip "Blondie," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1900: Richard Halliburton, U.S. adventurer known best for swimming the length of the Panama Canal and for attempting to sail a Chinese junk across the Pacific Ocean, is born in Brownsville, Tennessee.

1875: Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, U.S. sculptor and art collector who founded the Whitney Museum of American Art, is born in New York, New York.

1870: Joseph Strauss, U.S. engineer who was the chief engineer of the Golden Gate Bridge, is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1859: Carrie Chapman Catt, U.S. women's suffrage leader who founded the League of Women Voters, is born in Ripon, Wisconsin.

