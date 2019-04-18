Dave Treadway (2019), Canadian professional freeskier

Dave Treadway was a Canadian professional freeskier. He died while skiing backcountry in Pemberton, British Columbia, when he skied over a snow bridge and fell into a crevasse. The snow bridge was not visible and had been weakened from spring weather. Treadway was recovered by search and rescue teams but had already passed away. He was described as a role model and a youth leader in his community. He is survived by his wife Tessa, who is pregnant, and two sons, Kasper, 6, and Raffi, 2. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family.

Died: Monday, April 15, 2019. (Who else died on April 15?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 34, after a skiing accident.

What they said about him: “He was one of the very best professionals I've ever worked with and we rarely left a ski day without creating some sort of magic together.” “Yet the true magic of Dave Treadway was not as a skier. It was as a friend, brother, son, father and husband. The way he treated everyone person with love and respect was always apparent, especially with his family.” – Powder senior photographer Bruno Long

“Our life can feel long while we live it. I bet it feels short at the end. When it’s cut short we send a ripple of love through the lives of our family and friends. Live like you mean it. #RIP to another legend.” – Ryan Proctor on Twitter

“RIP Dave Treadway. You’re love for life, adventure and spirit will always be missed and the @freerange.family could not have asked for a better father. I count myself blessed for all of the trips we got to do over the years. It’s tough to make sense of us loosing you so I’ll have to default to trusting you’re faith in a high being and that you’re in a better place.” – Grant Gunderson on Instagram

