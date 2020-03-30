David Schramm (1946 - 2020), “Wings” star

Played rival airline owner Roy Biggins on the 1990s NBC sitcom

David Schramm was an actor best known for playing rival airline owner Roy Biggins on the 1990s NBC sitcom “Wings.” His character was the nemesis to stars Tim Daly and Steven Weber, who owned a competing airline company. Outside of “Wings,” Schramm was a highly regarded stage actor. He was in John Houseman’s theater company in the 1970s and he returned to the stage after the sitcom was finished in 1997. On the big screen, he appeared in “Let It Ride” and “Johnny Handsome.”

Details of death: Died at the age of 73.

Died: Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Who else died on March 28?)

What they said about him: “David Schramm was quite simply a fantastic actor. His timing was never less than perfect, his professionalism was always on display. He was kind. It was an honor and a pleasure to have been able to work with him. We are so grateful for the show's fans and for their kindness. Xox" - “Wings” co-star Steven Weber

“So sad to hear of the passing of David Schramm, who played Roy Biggins on Wings, my 1st TV writing job. Wonderful actor & sweet man. When I told him we were pregnant w our 1st, he said, “If it’s a girl you should name her Hannah.” It sounded so beautiful in his voice, we did!” - Steve Levitan

