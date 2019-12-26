Edward Aschoff (2019), ESPN college football reporter

Known for his outgoing personality and stylish outfits

Edward Aschoff was a college football reporter for ESPN, working the sidelines for their TV and Radio coverage for the last three seasons. In 2016, he and fellow ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg won first place for enterprise writing in the Football Writers Association of America's contest for their story on the role of race in college football. He was known at ESPN for his friendly personality and stylish suits. He passed away on his 34th birthday.

Died: Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Who else died on December 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 34 from pneumonia.

What they said about him: “Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with." "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first -- those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him. - ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds

“In the 11 years I taught sports reporting at the University of Florida, Edward Aschoff was the finest reporter I had the honor to teach. Gifted, smart, natural and a great BS detector. Beyond his gifts professionally, he was a truly wonderful human. This hurts. It really hurts.” - Jason Cole

