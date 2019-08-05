El Paso Walmart Shooting Victims (2019)

At least 22 people are dead and two dozen injured

Twenty people were killed Saturday, August 3, 2019, and 26 more were injured, in a shooting inside a busy Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

“Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in an official statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families.”

At a press conference, the governor said: “Now is the time for Texans to come together to support each other, to help these families in need and make sure that El Paso takes the step forward that it needs to take.” The tragedy marks the third mass shooting in Texas within two years, following a May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston and a November 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs near San Antonio.

As of midday Monday, August 5, two more victims had died, bringing the toll to 22 people dead and 24 injured. Those who lost their lives included both American and Mexican citizens. Those who have been identified so far in the El Paso Times and The New York Times include:

· Andre Anchondo

· Jordan Jamrowski Anchondo

· Arturo Benavides

· Leo Campos

· Maribel Hernandez Campos

· Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

· Angelina Englisbee

· Jorge Calvillo García

· Adolfo Cerros Hernández

· Sara Ester Regalado

· David Johnson

· María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe

· Ivan Filiberto Manzano

· Gloria Irma Márquez

· Javier Rodriguez

· Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez

Walmart issued a statement Saturday: “We are in shock over the tragic events… we’re praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders…”

The U.S. Conference of Mayors expressed sympathy in a statement from the conference’s president, Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, Michigan: “Once again there has been a mass shooting in a great American city and some lives have been lost, others unalterably changed. America's mayors stand with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and the entire El Paso community at this difficult time. They are going through something that is all too common in the United States—something that shouldn't be possible in our country. It should be possible for families to shop in safety on a Saturday afternoon.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement on Twitter Sunday, saying, “As the son of a Cuban immigrant, I am deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto.’ This ignorant racism is repulsive and profoundly anti-American…. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy. There is no place for this in El Paso, in Texas, or anywhere across our nation. We are all Americans and we are all standing united with El Paso.” The El Paso Times reports several ways people can help support the impacted families and the community, including how to make a financial donation, how to donate blood, and how to get crisis counseling.

We invite you to share condolences for the El Paso Walmart shooting victims in our Guest Book.