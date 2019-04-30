Ellen Tauscher (1951 - 2019), former Congresswoman of California

One of the first woman with a seat on the New York Stock Exchange

Ellen Tauscher was a former Democratic California Congresswoman who represented the East Bay area from 1997 until 2009. Known as an expert on arms control policy, she served in the State Department as undersecretary of state for arms control in President Obama’s administration. She was a centrist Democrat whose brand of moderate politics some referred to as “Tauscherism.” Before politics, she was pioneer on Wall Street, one of the first woman and one of the youngest at 25 years old, to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

We invite you to share condolences for Ellen Tauscher in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, April 29, 2019. (Who else died on April 29?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 67 from pneumonia.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

The secret to tough negotiations: “In order to get a good deal,” she said, recalling her long days at the negotiating table, “both (sides) have to leave with grace and class and their dignity preserved.” – According to the San Francisco Chronicle

What they said about her: “Ellen was brilliant, gracious and generous and always did her level best to lift up those around her. “She’ll always be remembered.” – Senator Dianne Feinstein

"To watch Ellen wield the gavel was to observe a masterclass in steady, steely leadership." "Her relentless commitment to nuclear nonproliferation, which is a pillar of America’s national security, beautifully honored the oath we all take: to support and defend the Constitution, and protect the American people." – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“Bill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Ellen Tauscher. Ellen woke up every day determined to make a difference, and make a difference she did.” – Statement from Bill and Hillary Clinton

Full obituary: San Francisco Chronicle

Related lives:

Louise Slaughter (1929 – 2018), former New York Congresswoman

Daniel Akaka (1991 – 2018), first native Hawaiian elected to Congress

Richard Lugar (1932 – 2019), former Senator of Indiana