Ernie Colon (1923–2019), legendary comic book artist

Ernie Colon was a legendary comic book artist who worked on Richie Rich, Casper the Friendly Ghost, and co-created Arak, Son of Thunder. It is verified that Colon started at Harvey Comics as an uncredited artist on Richie Rich and Casper. He created the popular fantasy titles, Arak and Amethyst, Princess of Gem World at DC Comics in the 1980s. Colon moved to Marvel Comics, working on the Superhero comedy comic book, Damage Control.

Died: Thursday, August 8, 2019 (Who else died August 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 88.

What they said about him: “R.I.P. Ernie Colon. A terrific, versatile stylist, with a range that allowed him to work anywhere on almost anything. Richie Rich and Casper, Amethyst, action, superheroes, soap opera, horror, etc. Flair on every page. Never given his full due by fans, legendary in the industry.” —Cartoonist Evan Dorkin

“DC joins the comics community in mourning the passing of Ernie Colón: editor, artist, colorist, and co-creator of Amethyst. As beloved as he was talented, his art influenced countless professionals who followed. Rest in peace.” —DC Comics

“Ernie Colón was one of the handful of pros who gave me advice as an aspiring cartoonist. It meant the world that a creator I admired gave teenage me even a second of his time. He was a giant. RIP” —Cartoonist Michel Fiffe

