Fresno Party Shooting Victims (2019)

Four killed at a football viewing party

Four men were killed and six were wounded when someone opened fire at a family party in Fresno, California, on Sunday night. Family and friends had gathered in the backyard to watch football on television when the shooting happened. Everyone who was wounded is expected to recover.

“Our prayers are with the families of the many victims of this recent senseless and criminal act in our community,” Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez, who represents the neighborhood, said in a statement. ”This action is not a reflection of our community and our officers are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this, but more importantly to bring all those involved to justice.”

