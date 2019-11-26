Garth Reeves Sr. (1919 -2019), longtime publisher of the Miami Times

Garth Reeves Sr. was the longtime publisher of the Miami Times, the voice of the black community in Miami. Reeves started working for the paper started by his father when he was in his teens and it was the only job he ever had. His only time away was when he served in the Army during World War II. Reeves was the publisher emeritus for the paper after he retired and gave the reins to his daughter Rachel, who died two months ago. The Miami Times is the oldest and largest black-owned newspaper in the Southeastern United States.

Died: Monday, November 25, 2019. (Who else died on November 25?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 100.

On the role of his paper in the media world: “Over the years we represented ourselves in our own image — and today — we are still doing it. We fight our community’s fights without sacrificing integrity in any way.” - 2016 interview with the Miami Herald

What they said about him: “Mr. Reeves led a remarkable life promoting equality and civil rights as a veteran, journalist, community activist, and as owner of The Miami Times.” - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

“He was a warrior for the community and he was always fighting with his pen trying to make things right.” “He was not afraid and he was not intimidated. He was dedicated to uplifting the race and he was not afraid to throw rocks and hide his hands to get the power structure’s attention to the difficulties and the inequalities of the black community. He dedicated his life to that.” - Dorothy Jenkins Fields, founder of the Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida.

