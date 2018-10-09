George Taliaferro (1927 - 2018), first African-American player drafted by an NFL team

Three-time Pro Bowl selection played seven positions

George Taliaferro was the first African-American player to be drafted by an NFL team. The Chicago Bears drafted the All-American halfback out of Indiana University in 1949. Though he was fan of the Bears, he had already signed with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-America Football Conference. After the league folded in 1950, he joined the New York Yanks of the NFL. He also played with Dallas, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

He played seven positions including halfback, quarterback, receiver, punter, kick returner, punt returner, and defensive back. He was the first African-American to lead the Big Ten in rushing and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Taliaferro had to deal with segregation while at Indiana University. He could not eat at the cafeteria or live in the dorms. At one point, he called his dad in Gary, Indiana and told him he wanted to come home and work with him at the steel plant. His dad refused and Taliaferro stayed in school as he remembered how important it was to his parents that he get an education.

Notable Quote: "I'm the one person in the history of the NFL to play seven positions." "When I went on the field, the game was over when I came off." – Taliaferro told The Undefeated

What people said about him: “Rest in peace, George Taliaferro. Not only 1st African-American drafted into NFL, but also league's 2nd African-American QB. A trailblazer and true gentleman, George graced us with his presence at a recent home game. One of our last connections to pro football of the '40s/50s.” – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

