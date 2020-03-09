Henri Richard (1936 - 2020), Montreal Canadiens legend

“The Pocket Rocket” won a record 11 Stanley Cups

Henri Richard was an all-time great with the Montreal Canadiens, winning an NHL record 11 Stanley Cups in 20 seasons, playing all of them with the hallowed franchise. He was nicknamed “The Pocket Rocket” for his 5’7” height and that his older brother was Canadiens legend Maurice “Rocket” Richard. Richard racked up over 1,000 points during his Hall of Fame career. He scored the cup-winning goals in 1966 and 1971. The center was known for his playmaking abilities, leading the NHL in assists twice.

Died: Friday, March 6, 2020. (Who else died on March 6?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 84.

Richard on his Stanley Cup success: "Some people say it was destiny, but I just think I was in the right place at the right time. That was a great team. There were so many great hockey players. I wouldn't have said it before, but now that it's all over, I thought winning like that was normal." - He told the Hockey Hall of Fame

What they said about him: “Sadly, Canada has lost another hockey legend. Henri Richard was a tremendous player with a humility about his incredibly efficient and effective play. His contributions to the game, and his community, will not soon be forgotten.” - Hockey Canada

“We are all taught from a young age that winning is everything, that’s what we strive for when we play this beautiful game. This man was able to win the hardest trophy in sports 11 times, he was one of the all- time greats. It’s one thing to win cups, which Mr. Richard certainly did. It’s another thing to teach the next generation ‘the way’ to win. He helped create a culture, and will forever be a symbol of Montreal’s culture of winning. For that we all owe him a debt of gratitude. I hope we will do him proud. Rest In Peace Monsieur Richard. #16" - Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi

