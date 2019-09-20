Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1934– 2019), Ohio State football legend

Running back won the 1955 Heisman Trophy

Howard “Hopalong” Cassady was a legendary running back for Ohio State. Playing for the Buckeyes from 1952 until 1955, he had 37 touchdowns in 36 games, was an All-American twice, and led Ohio State to their first national championship under coach Woody Hayes in 1954. He was a first round pick of the Detroit Lions in the NFL and also played for the Eagles and the Browns. In the NFL, he was an all-purpose running back and also played defensive back. After football, Cassady, who played baseball at Ohio State, became a scout for the New York Yankees.

Died: September 20, 2019, 2019 (Who else died on September 20?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85 in Tampa, Florida.

How he got his nickname: As a freshman at OSU, Cassady scored three touchdowns in one game. The sportswriters thought he hopped all over the field so they named him “Hopalong” after the movie cowboy, “Hopalong Cassidy.”

What people said about him: "We've lost not only a legendary Buckeye, but also a wonderful person in Hop Cassady," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "He was an all-time great Buckeye in every way. We will have the Cassady family in our thoughts and in our prayers."

