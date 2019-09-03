Hurricane Dorian Victims (2019)

At least five people have died from the storm

Hurricane Dorian, a powerful category 5 hurricane, struck the Bahamas over the weekend, killing at least five people. The Royal Bahamas police force confirmed that five people died late Monday. A woman told local news that her 8-year-old grandson had drowned from flood waters in the storm. The deaths occurred in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas, which took a direct hit from Dorian. Prime Minister Minnis told the New York Times, "We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” he told the New York Times. Our focus is search, rescue and recovery. I ask for your prayers for those in affected areas and for our first responders." The hurricane is expected to affect Florida and the Southeast coast this week.

We invite you to share condolences for victims of Hurricane Dorian in our Guest Book.

Full coverage: New York Times