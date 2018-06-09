Jackson Odell (2018) “The Goldbergs” actor

He played Ari on the popular sitcom

Jackson Odell, the actor who played Ari on “The Goldbergs,” has died at the age of 20, according to multiple news sources.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety that he was found unresponsive at his residence on June 8.

Odell was probably best known for playing Ari during the first two seasons of “The Goldbergs.” He also appeared on “Modern Family,” “Arrested Development,” and “iCarly.” He had a role in the 2011 film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” with Heather Graham.

Odell was a singer-songwriter who wrote the songs for the 2018 movie “Forever My Girl.”

