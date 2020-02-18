Ja’net DuBois (2020), starred as Willona on “Good Times”

Co-wrote and sang “The Jeffersons” theme song, “Movin’ on Up”

Ja’net DuBois was best known for her role as the gossip Willona on the hit 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” Willona was the neighbor and friend of the Evans family on the Norman Lear series set in the Chicago projects. DuBois also co-wrote and sang one of the most famous theme songs ever, “Movin’ on Up” for “The Jeffersons.” She appeared in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” on the big screen and on television she guest starred on “Moesha” and “The Wayans Bros.” After starring with Janet Jackson on “Good Times,” she later played Jackson’s mother in her music video for the song “Control.”

Died: Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (Who else died on February 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 74, according to TMZ though her birthdate is not confirmed.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about her: "Devastated to hear of the sudden passing of the iconic Ja'Net Dubois We all cherished her as the beloved Willona on #GoodTimes. Got to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her around like a puppy dog. She shared so much wisdom. I loved and will miss her dearly." - Actress Holly Robinson Peete

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives:

1970s Sitcom Stars

Esther Let the Good Times Rolle

The Jeffersons: Photo Gallery