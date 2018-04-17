Jennifer Riordan, Albuquerque bank executive, remembered after airplane tragedy

Her family wrote, “Jennifer’s vibrancy, passion, and love infused our community".

Jennifer Riordan, the vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo in Albuquerque, New Mexico, died Tuesday, April 17, following an explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight that had taken off from New York City. She was 43.

She is survived by her husband, former City of Albuquerque Chief Operations Officer Michael Riordan, and their children.

Her family writes:

“Jennifer Riordan has passed away as a result of previously reported events on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380.

“Jennifer’s vibrancy, passion, and love infused our community and reached across our country. Her impact on everything and everyone she touched can never be fully measured.

“But foremost, she is the bedrock of our family. She and Mike wrote a love story unlike any other. Her beauty and love is evident through her children.

“We are so appreciative of the outpouring of support from family, friends, and our community. We do ask that those who seek to express their condolences and prayers, as well as media outlets, respect our privacy at this time. Our family and friends need this time to both grieve and celebrate Jennifer’s impact on us all. In her memory — please remember to always be kind, loving, caring, and sharing.”

Riordan’s colleagues at Wells Fargo also issued a statement:

“The Wells Fargo family is saddened to learn of the death of our friend and colleague Jennifer Riordan... She was a well-known leader who was loved and respected. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

