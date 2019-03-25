Jeremy Richman (2019), father of Sandy Hook shooting victim Avielle Richman

Started a foundation in his daughter’s name to research brain health issues

Jeremy Richman, whose six-year-old daughter Avielle was killed in the tragic Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, has died at the age of 49. Avielle was one of 20 first-grade students and six adults who died in the shooting. Richman, a neuro-pharmacologist, started the Avielle Foundation in his daughter’s name to research the brain science behind individuals’ violent tendencies and also to provide community outreach and education about brain health.

We invite you to share condolences for Jeremy Richman in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, March 25, 2019. (Who else died on March 25?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 49 at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown from an apparent suicide, according to police. The medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

Jeremy Richman on the Avielle Foundation: "My wife and I are scientists…. When we were faced with this infinite heartbreak, we decided to take a scientific approach to see if we could fund studies understanding the risk factors and changes in the brain that leads to violence." —Interview with the Inlander newspaper in Spokane, Washington (2018)

What they said about him: “There are no words to describe the tragic weight of today’s news. Jeremy Richman was a loving husband, father and friend to many. I am proud to say he was my friend…. I don’t want to speculate as to why Jeremy took his life, except to say none of us can fathom the enormity of loss he carried with him after the death of his beautiful daughter, Avielle.” —Newtown First Selectman Daniel Rosenthal

“He had such a clear purpose of what he wanted to do to honor his daughter.... I’m just shocked. I’m sitting in my car right now crying. The foundation was doing really important work and was doing such good things.” —A family member of one of the Sandy Hook shooting victims told the Hartford Courant

Full obituary: Hartford Courant

Related lives:

Sydney Aiello (2000 – 2019), survivor of Parkland school shooting

Sandy Hook: In Our Hearts

Sandy Hook Memorial Website