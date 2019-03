She was a close friend to shooting victim Meadow Pollack

Sydney Aiello was a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where she was a survivor of the 2018 shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff members. Family friends remember her lovingly in a GoFundMe to support her family: "She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need."

Died: March 17, 2019 (Who else died on March 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 19. Her family confirmed to CBS News that she died by suicide following a long struggle with PTSD.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

What people said about her: “Beautiful Sydney with such a bright future was taken from us way too soon. My friend's sister and someone dear to Meadow.” —Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the 2018 shooting

“I am heartbroken to no end that our community has lost another beautiful soul. Another angel in the sky from MSD.” —Cameron Kasky, survivor of the 2018 shooting

