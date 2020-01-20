Jimmy Heath (1926 - 2020), legendary jazz saxophonist

Played with John Coltrane and Miles Davis

Jimmy Heath was a legendary jazz saxophonist who played with jazz giants John Coltrane and Miles Davis. Heath stood 5’3” and was called ‘little bird” for his size and great skill in tribute to the legendary saxophone player Charlie Parker, who was nicknamed “Bird.” Overcoming an addiction to heroin, Heath was a prolific musician for over seven decades and a pioneer of be-bop. He later taught music at Queens College.

Died: Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Who else died on January 19?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93.

Heath on his love of jazz: "I'm going to do this until I leave. This is all I love. It's a matter of love. If you love what you do, and you can make a living at it, What's better?" - according to NPR

What they said about him: "Moses is dead. The tablets are still here. "Well, Jimmy Heath read the commandments of jazz, and he got the tablets from the great prophets. And he used it his way to great benefit, and he even fed it back towards the prophets. You know, Miles Davis used his stuff. Charlie Parker used his stuff. And John Coltrane was nurtured by Jimmy Heath." - Jazz at Lincoln Center curator Phil Schaap told NPR

“RIP Jimmy Heath... the great saxophonist has passed away at age 93. What an incredible life in jazz!" - Blue Note Records

