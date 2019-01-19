Died January 19

Hedy Lamarr is remembered best as a Hollywood star, but did you know she is also a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame? Lamarr appeared in many popular movies including "Comrade X" with Clark Gable and "Samson and Delilah" with Victor Mature. She also co-invented a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes during World War II, using spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology. The invention is now incorporated into modern Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology. We remember Lamarr's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2018: Fredo Santana, Chicago rapper was featured on tracks with his cousin Chief Keef, dies at 27.

2017: MIguel Ferrer, the versatile character actor was best known for starring as Owen Granger on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and for his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in the cult classic television series “Twin Peaks”. He died from cancer at the age of 61.

2016: Sheila Sim, British actress and the wife of actor Richard Attenborough, dies at 93.

2015: Anne Kirkbride, English actress known best for her role as Deirdre Barlow on "Coronation Street," dies of breast cancer at 60.

2013: Earl Weaver, U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame manager for the Baltimore Orioles, dies of a heart attack at 82.

" The Duke of Earl," as he was known affectionately in Baltimore, took the Orioles to the World Series four times over 17 seasons but won only one title, in 1970, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. His .583 winning percentage ranks fifth among managers who served 10 or more seasons in the 20th century. Read more

2013: Stan Musial, U.S. Hall of Fame outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals who had more than 3,000 hits in his career, dies at 92.

Widely considered the greatest Cardinals player ever, the outfielder and first baseman was the first person in team history to have his number retired, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Ol' No. 6 probably was the most popular, too, especially after Albert Pujols skipped town. At the suggestion of a pal, actor John Wayne, he carried around autographed cards of himself to give away. He enjoyed doing magic tricks for children and was fond of pulling out a harmonica to entertain crowds with a favorite, "The Wabash Cannonball." Read more

2010: Jennifer Lyon, U.S. contestant on the reality show "Survivor: Palau," dies of cancer at 37.

Her biography on CBS.com says she attended Portland State and Western Oregon universities before graduating from Oregon State, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She joined the "Survivor: Palau" competition as a nanny and graduate student from California. Following her diagnosis, she became an advocate for breast cancer awareness. Read more

2008: John Stewart, U.S. rock musician and songwriter who was part of the Kingston Trio and wrote the hit "Daydream Believer" for the Monkees, dies after having a brain aneurysm at 68.

"He was a cult hero, he never made it super huge," said his manager, Dean Swett. "He was one of those outlaw rebels, one of the people who refused to conform to what the record labels expected him to be." A husky-voiced singer and accomplished guitarist who delivered his lyrics in a poignant, often longing voice, Stewart was hard to classify, as was his music. It fell somewhere between rock, country, and folk and eventually came to be called Americana, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2008: Suzanne Pleshette, U.S. actress who played Emily Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show," dies of respiratory failure at 70.

"The Bob Newhart Show," a hit throughout its six-year run, starred comedian Newhart as a Chicago psychiatrist surrounded by eccentric patients. Pleshette provided the voice of reason, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Four years after the show ended in 1978, Newhart went on to the equally successful "Newhart" series in which he was the proprietor of a New England inn populated by more eccentrics. When that show ended in 1990, Pleshette reprised her role – from the first show – in one of the cleverest final episodes in TV history. Read more

2007: Denny Doherty, Canadian singer who was a member of the Mamas and the Papas, dies after having post-surgery kidney failure at 66.

"What made the group special was their haunting and sumptuous harmony singing," according to "The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll." "Everybody used to think that John Phillips, who wrote the songs, was also the main voice of the group, but it wasn't: It was the angelic voice of Denny Doherty," said Larry Leblanc, Canadian editor of Billboard magazine, according to Doherty's obituary by The Associated Press. "He was often overlooked, but it was really his voice that carried the group." Read more

2007: Scott "Bam Bam" Bigelow, U.S. professional wrestler, dies of a drug overdose at 45.

2006: Wilson Pickett, prominent U.S. rhythm and blues singer whose hit songs included "Mustang Sally," dies of a heart attack at 64.

Pickett's first single came in 1962, with "If You Need Me," but three years would pass before he reached the top of the charts. The song that got him there was 1965's "In the Midnight Hour." It wasn't long before Pickett was back on top. In 1966, he released his second (and arguably greatest) album, "The Exciting Wilson Pickett," and its first single – "634-5789 (Soulsville, USA)" – went straight to No. 1. Read more

2006: Anthony Franciosa, U.S. actor who starred in many film and television roles including the lead role on the TV series "Matt Helm," dies of a stroke at 77.

2000: Hedy Lamarr, Austrian actress who was one of MGM's contract stars, and who later invented an early version of frequency hopping that eventually led to wireless technologies, dies at 85.

U.S. Patent No. 2,292,387 was issued to George Antheil and Lamarr for their frequency hopping "secret communications system." The device, which used a piano roll, was able to switch among 88 radio frequencies, an ability its creators hoped would make radio-guided Allied torpedoes more difficult for Axis powers to detect during World War II. Read more

1998: Carl Perkins, U.S. rockabilly musician who wrote "Blue Suede Shoes," dies at 65.

Perkins wrote "Blue Suede Shoes" after seeing a dancer get upset with his partner for scuffing his handsome footwear. The catchy song proved a huge success for Perkins: It went gold, and it hit No. 1 on the country music chart – as well as No. 2 on the pop chart and No. 3 on the R&B chart, a great crossover feat. Just months later, Elvis Presley's version dropped. Read more

1997: James Dickey, U.S. poet and novelist who wrote the rugged novel "Deliverance," dies of complications of lung disease at 73.

1991: John Russell, U.S. actor who starred as Marshal Dan Troop on the TV series "Lawman," dies of emphysema at 70.

1980: William O. Douglas, liberal associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court who served from 1939 until 1975, dies at 81.

1970: Hal March, U.S. actor who hosted the game show "The $64,000 Question," dies of cancer at 49.

1967: Grace Cunard, U.S. film actress during the silent era who also wrote more than 100 screenplays, dies at 73.

1965: Frank Reicher, German actor known best for playing Captain Englehorn in "King Kong," dies at 89.

1962: Snub Pollard, Australian actor who was popular in comic Hollywood films of the 1920s, dies of cancer at 72.

