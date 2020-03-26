John F. Murray (2020), top lung disease doctor

His life's work helps the fight against COVID-19

John F. Murray was a doctor who spent his career studying and treating lung disease whose work will be instrumental in fighting COVID-19.

Details of death: Died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 93 in France

Dr. John F. Murray was an important leader in the treatment of ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome, a dangerous aspect of COVID-19. His innovative approach to treating lung conditions led many young doctors to follow in his footsteps. Murray was the chief of pulmonary at San Francisco General Hospital for more than two decades and was an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He was known for wearing a bow tie along with his congenial bedside manner. His wife, Diane Johnson, who survives him, is an award-winning novelist who co-wrote the screenplay for “The Shining,” with Stanley Kubrick.

Died: Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Who else died on March 24?)

What they said about him: “He had a hand in almost every part of our field.” “Coronavirus was new to him, just as it was to all of us.” Courtney Broaddus, editor of a book written by Dr. Murray, told USA Today

Full obituary: USA Today

