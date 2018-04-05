Johnny Valiant (1946 – 2018), WWE Hall of Fame wrestler

The two-time World Tag Team Champion was known as “Luscious.”

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, “Luscious” Johnny Valiant, died April 4, 2018, after being hit by a pickup truck in Pennsylvania, according to multiple news sources. He was 71 years old.

Valiant was running across a busy street in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, when he was hit by a truck.

Ross Township police are investigating but said it appeared to be a tragic accident.

Valiant, whose real name is Thomas Sullivan, began his wrestling career in 1969. He won the World Tag Team Championship in 1974 and 1975 with his partner James Fanning. They were called The Valiant Brothers.

Click to get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

He then became partners with “Gentleman” Jerry Valiant (John Hill) and they won the World Tag Team Championship in 1979.

Later in his career, he managed Hulk Hogan and the “Dream Team” of Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake, leading them to a World Championship in 1985.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

After retiring, he became an actor, appearing on “Law & Order” and “The Sopranos.”

Wrestler Luke Gallows tweeted a tribute:

"R.I.P Luscious Johnny Valiant....Always kind to me and very helpful early in my career."

We invite you to share condolences for Johnny Valiant in his Guest Book.