Julia Ruth Stevens (1916 - 2019), daughter of Babe Ruth

Julia Ruth Stevens was the last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth. Adopted by Ruth as a young teen when her mother married the Yankees great, Stevens often shared fond memories of growing up on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. After the deaths of her mother and stepsister, Stevens became the Ruth family spokeswoman, presiding over the unveiling of a Babe Ruth postage stamp and occasionally throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium and at Fenway Park until recent years. Her final appearance came just three days after she turned 100, when she tossed out the first ball at Fenway.

Details of death: Died in an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 102.

“Babe’s biggest fan”: Stevens considered her kinship with the baseball great to be one of the most important aspects of her life. Her son, Tom Stevens, called her “Babe’s biggest fan” and noted that she loved connecting with baseball lovers and chatting warmly about her dad’s legacy.

Stevens on the “Curse of the Bambino”: “Daddy loved baseball. He’d never put a curse on a baseball team.”

Remembered by her family: “As the daughter of Babe Ruth, she had many amazing experiences, which she was pleased to share with eager reporters and fans alike. …Until the very end, she was very proud to call him ‘Daddy’ and she particularly loved recalling events from 1934 when she went on a ‘round the world’ tour with her parents.” —family statement

