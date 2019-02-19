Karl Lagerfeld (1933 - 2019), iconic fashion designer

Creative director at Chanel and Fendi fashion houses...

Karl Lagerfeld was a fashion icon who had been creative director at Chanel since 1983. He also served as creative director for Fendi since 1965, and he founded his own fashion line. When Lagerfeld took the helm at Chanel, the brand was fading, relying on its popular perfume to carry a less-interesting clothing line. Lagerfeld reinvigorated it and transformed it, concentrating more on creating an ever-changing aesthetic than on maintaining a classic silhouette. The approach was wildly successful, and Lagerfeld became one of the most celebrated designers of his time.

Died: February 19, 2019 (Who else died on February 19?)

Details of death: Died in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France at the age of 85.

The Lagerfeld mystique: Lagerfeld often came off as an odd bird, full of cryptic statements and apt to give cantankerous interviews. To the general public, he was as well known for his iconic look as for his designs. In his later years, this look was a snow-white ponytail, dark sunglasses, and a high-collared white shirt with coat and tie – and he reportedly owned about a thousand of the bespoke shirts. As carefully constructed as his look was his story, especially his ever-changing birthdate. According to his birth announcement, he was born in 1933 in Germany, but Chanel has his birth year as 1938, and he told the magazine Paris Match in 2013 that he was born in 1935. That was just five years after 2008, when he told the world he was celebrating his 70th birthday.

Lagerfeld on his personal style: “I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that.”

What people said about him: “More than anyone I know, he represents the soul of fashion: restless, forward-looking and voraciously attentive to our changing culture.” —Anna Wintour, editor of American Vogue

“Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.” —Fashion designer Donatella Versace

