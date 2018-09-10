Born September 10

Charles Kuralt became one of the most popular journalists of his era, thanks in part to his popular and long-running "On the Road" segments on "The CBS Evening News With Walter Cronkite." Crisscrossing the country in a motor home, Kuralt explored America's backroads and byways, meeting fascinating people and showcasing interesting places. The 25-year project won Kuralt a number of awards. He was also the first anchor for "CBS News Sunday Morning" and hosted CNN segments titled "An American Moment." We remember Kuralt's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1959: Michael Earl, U.S. puppeteer and actor whose credits included Mr. Snuffleupagus on "Sesame Street," is born in Oakland, California.

1941: Gunpei Yokoi, Japanese video game designer who invented the Game Boy, is born in Kyoto, Japan.

1940: Buck Buchanan, U.S. professional football player with the Kansas City Chiefs who helped them to their victory in Super Bowl IV, is born in Gainesville, Alabama.

1937: Tommy Overstreet, U.S. country music singer who had numerous top-20 country hits in the 1970s, is born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1934: Roger Maris, U.S. Major League Baseball player who set a home run record in 1961 that wasn't broken until Mark McGwire eclipsed it in 1998, is born in Hibbing, Minnesota.

1934: Charles Kuralt, U.S. broadcast journalist well-known for his "On the Road" segments for "The CBS Evening News With Walter Cronkite," is born in Wilmington, North Carolina.

1925: Roy Brown, U.S. singer-songwriter whose hit "Good Rocking Tonight" was covered by artists including Elvis Presley and James Brown, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1915: Edmond O'Brien, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his performance in "The Barefoot Contessa," is born in New York, New York.

1914: Robert Wise, U.S. film director and producer whose notable movies include "West Side Story" and "The Sound of Music," is born in Winchester, Indiana.

1898: Bessie Love, U.S. film actress who was a star of the silent era and the first person to dance the Charleston on film, is born in Midland, Texas.

1896: Adele Astaire, U.S. dancer who was Fred Astaire's sister and longtime dance partner, is born in Omaha, Nebraska.

1890: Elsa Schiaparelli, Italian fashion designer who was one of the most popular designers of the early 20th century, is born in Rome, Italy.

The Italian-born designer, a fashion visionary who dazzled the couture-minded between the first and second world wars, found inspiration from the work of modern artists. Schiaparelli "stood out among her peers as a true nonconformist, using clothes as a medium to express her unique ideas," according to Vogue. "In the thirties, her peak creative period, her salon overflowed with the wild, the whimsical and even the ridiculous." Schiaparelli often collaborated with artists, including surrealist Salvador Dali, on designs that are still talked about today. In 1937 she and Dali created "The Lobster Dress," a white silk evening gown featuring a bright crimson waistband and a Dali-painted lobster on the skirt. Read more

1794: Marie Laveau, U.S. Voodoo practitioner known as the Voodoo Queen of New Orleans, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

