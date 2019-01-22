Kaye Ballard (1925 – 2019), “The Mothers-in-Law” star

Popular nightclub and Broadway performer

Kaye Ballard (1925 – 2019) starred on the 1960s sitcom “The Mothers-in-Law” and was also a popular Broadway and nightclub performer. Ballard played a meddling mother-in-law alongside Eve Arden as they get too involved in their children’s marriage on the sitcom that ran on NBC from 1967 until 1969. Ballard was a singer who was the first to record “Fly Me to the Moon,” and she starred in many Broadway musicals including “The Golden Apple.”

We invite you to share condolences for Kaye Ballard in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday January 21, 2019. (Who else died on January 21?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93 from cancer at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Meeting Elvis Presley: “I met Elvis Presley in Palm Springs,” she said. “I was driving along Palm Canyon and I pulled right upside his black (Stutz Blackhawk), and I said, ‘I love you!’ He said, ‘I love you, too, Miss Ballard.’ I said, ‘Ah!’ I almost drove off the road. I thought, ‘Elvis Presley said my name! He knows who I am! That was the thrill of a lifetime.” – According to the Desert Sun

Tributes: “I’m so sad to hear of the passing of wonderful Kaye Ballard - one of the truly great entertainers. She could do everything...what a voice, what a talent & wow, she could make me laugh.”– Actress and singer Mitzi Gaynor on Twitter

“Kaye was my favorite leading lady, and my favorite friend, and there is a vacancy in our lives because of her leaving that only God can fulfill.” – Actor Gavin MacLeod told the Desert Sun

Full obituary: The Desert Sun

Related lives:

Broadway Stars Memorial Site

Carol Channing (1921 – 2019), Broadway legend

Remembering Elaine Stritch

Broadway legend Marian Seldes