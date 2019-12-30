Kelly Fraser (1993 - 2019), Inuit-Canadian pop singer

Her inspirational Inuktitut language version of Rhianna’s “Diamonds” went viral

Kelly Fraser was an Inuit-Canadian pop singer known for her version of Rhianna’s “Diamonds.” In Frasers’ 2013 version of the song, she mixed her native Inuktitut language with English to make the song accessible to everyone. Her video for the song went viral, inspiring many. Fraser, who was born in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, released her debut album “Isuma” in 2014. She received a Juno Award nomination for best Indigenous music album in 2017 for her album “Sedna. This year, she received the Indspire Award for using her music and her own personal struggles to strengthen and promote Inuit culture and language. She inspired young Indigenous people in Canada who felt bullied because of their culture.

Details of death: Died at the age of 26 from suicide after PTSD from childhood trauma, racism and bullying, confirmed by her family in a statement.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

What they said about her: “She was fiercely open with her fans in the hopes that sharing her personal struggles might help them know they were not alone.” “She was actively seeking help and spoke openly about her personal challenges online and through her journey.” “Kelly fought so hard to be well,” they said. “We know that she would want us to continue to do our very best to take care of ourselves.” - Fraser’s family said in a statement

"Kelly Frazer was an amazing young role model fighting to break in the music Industry singing in Inuttut. So full of great energy too. She was also a great friend - RIP Kelly Frazer. You broke a path for many youth to follow." - Ajaluk on Twitter

