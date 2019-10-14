Sulli (1994 – 2019), K-pop star of girl group f(x)

She also starred in South Korean films including “The Pirates” and “Real”

Sulli was a South Korean K-pop singer and actress who was a member of the girl group f(x) before her recent solo debut. An actress from a young age, she had notable roles on South Korean television shows including “To the Beautiful You” and films including “The Pirates” and “Real.” Her early success in acting led to Sulli being scouted when f(x) was being formed in 2009. She was with the girl group for six years, during which time they became internationally famous for singles including “Electric Shock” and “Rum Pum Pum Pum.” The first K-pop group to perform at the music festival SXSW, f(x) also recorded a Funny or Die sketch with Anna Kendrick. Sulli left f(x) in 2015 to focus on acting, then launched her solo singing career with the 2019 album “Goblin.”

Died: October 14, 2019 (Who else died on October 14?)

Details of death: Died at her home in Seongnam, South Korea of suspected suicide at the age of 25.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

Controversy: Sulli’s outspoken nature made her the subject of controversy among her fans, as when revealing photos of her surfaced on social media in recent years. The star was a champion of body positivity, telling fans they should be able to dress how they want and reveal their bodies as they choose. This didn’t always go over well in conservative South Korea, and hateful comments about Sulli led to a 2014 hiatus from the entertainment world.

Sulli on when she felt most beautiful: “To dress how I want to dress, to take pictures that I want to take, I am the one who needs to do what I want to do. Then, I will look pretty and the happiest.” —from a 2017 interview with ELLE Korea

