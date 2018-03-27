Seo Minwoo (1985 – 2018), Lead singer of K-pop band 100%

“Song For You” was a top 10 hit in Japan

Seo Minwoo, lead vocalist of the K-pop boyband 100%, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, according to multiple news sources. He was 33.

British newspaper The Guardian reports that Minwoo was found without a pulse at his home in Seoul, and that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Click to get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

K-pop incorporates western pop music and choreographed dance moves similar to those of American and European pop groups. The lyrics are usually sung in Korean, but may be sung in other languages to appeal to international audiences.

100% made its debut in 2012 as a seven-member group. In 2014 Minwoo temporarily left the group to complete mandatory military service. He returned to the group in 2015, which became a five-member group after personnel changes.

In 2017 the group charted in Japan and broke into that country’s top 10 in 2018 with the single, “Song For You.” 100% had concerts scheduled in Japan in April. It is not clear if the shows will go on as planned.

“As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo led the band and truly loved his fans. For everyone who knew him and was aware of his kind-heartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater,” the band’s management, TOP Media, said in a statement.

This is the second high-profile death of a K-pop performer in recent months. Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of SHINee, died in December 2017.

Minwoo’s family are planning a private funeral.

We invite you to share condolences for Seo Minwoo in our Guest Book.