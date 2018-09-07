Mac Miller (1992 – 2018) popular rapper and singer

Just released the album “Swimming” which reached number 3 on the Billboard 200

Mac Miller (1992 – 2018) was a popular rapper who just released his fifth studio album titled “Swimming” in August which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. The album featured the single “Small Worlds.” Miller was about to start a US tour in support of the album on October 27 in San Francisco. His 2016 album, “The Divine Feminine,” charted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, and Ariana Grande. Miller and Grande were in a long term relationship from 2016 until earlier this year. Miller’s real name was Malcolm McCormick and he was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 19, 1992.

We invite you to share condolences for Mac Miller in his Guest Book.

Died: Friday, September 7, 2018 (Who else died on September 7?)

Details of death: Died from an apparent overdose at his home in Studio City, California. He was 26 years old.

Notable quote: “I just wanna go on tour,” Miller tweeted on Thursday. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

What people said about him: “Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man.” - Questlove on Twitter.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.” – Chance the Rapper on Twitter

“NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short...I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller ...I love you bro, and will miss youu” – NFL star Le’Veon Bell on Twitter

Full obituary: Los Angeles Times

Related lives:

-Prodigy (1974 - 2017), rapper in the hip hop duo Mobb Deep

-Eazy-E (1964 – 1995), remembering the gangsta rap pioneer

-DJ AM (Adam Goldstein) (1973 – 2009) his best mixes gallery