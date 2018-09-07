Died September 7

Keith Moon, the drummer for The Who, was a brilliant percussionist as famous for his legendary behavior as for his groundbreaking contributions to rock music. Moon's characteristic drumming style helped to propel The Who into superstardom in the 1960s and cemented his own place in the history of rock. However, he developed an addiction to alcohol and earned a reputation for destroying hotel rooms while on tour. His performance with the band suffered as a result of his alcohol dependency, leading to several hospitalizations and instances where Moon fell asleep during shows. Despite his tragic death at 32, Moon left behind a brilliant body of work and expanded the possibilities for percussionists in the world of rock. We remember Moon's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Dickie Moore, U.S. child star in the 1930s who appeared in the "Our Gang" movies, dies at 89.

2013: Fred Katz, U.S. cellist and pianist who was called "the first real jazz cellist" and was a member of drummer Chico Hamilton's quintet, dies at 94.

2013: Pete Hoffman, U.S. cartoonist known for creating the daily comic strip "Jeff Cobb," dies at 94.

2010: Glenn Shadix, U.S. actor known for his role as Otho Fenlock in the movie "Beetlejuice," dies at 58.

His big break came after 10 years in Los Angeles, when Tim Burton attended a theater production of "Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights" on the advice of screenwriter Michael McDowell. Shadix was playing Gertrude Stein (against the wishes of his agent, who thought the part too risky). Impressed, Burton cast Shadix as Otho, an interior decorator and expert on the paranormal, for his upcoming film "Beetlejuice" (1989). Read more

2008: Gregory Mcdonald, U.S. writer known best for his series of books about the investigative reporter Fletch that also was turned into a movie, dies of prostate cancer at 71.

"Fletch," published in 1974, was the first in a series of books about an investigative reporter named Irwin M. Fletcher. Actor Chevy Chase portrayed the lead character in the 1985 movie "Fletch" and the 1989 sequel "Fletch Lives." Mcdonald twice won the Edgar Allen Poe Award by the Mystery Writers of America and published 26 books, including "Running Scared," "Flynn," and "The Brave." He also was a journalist with the Boston Globe. Read more

2008: Don Haskins, U.S. Basketball Hall of Fame coach for Texas Western College who had over 700 wins and led the Miners to the 1966 NCAA championship over Kentucky, becoming the first team to start five African-American players, dies at 78.

Haskins, who was white, was an old-time coach who believed in hard work and was known for his gruff demeanor. That attitude was portrayed in the 2006 movie "Glory Road" that chronicled Haskins' improbable rise to national fame in the 1966 championship game against an all-white, heavily favored Kentucky team ... Read more

2006: Robert Earl Jones, U.S. actor who had supporting roles in "The Sting" and "The Cotton Club" and was the father of actor James Earl Jones, dies of natural causes at 96.

2003: Warren Zevon, U.S. singer-songwriter and musician known best for his song "Werewolves of London," dies of lung cancer at 56.

For two decades, Zevon was a frequent guest and substitute bandleader on David Letterman's late night shows. He called Letterman "the best friend my music's ever had." The day after Zevon's death, "The Late Show With David Letterman" band played his songs throughout the show. After Zevon's diagnosis with cancer, his friend Letterman asked if he had any wisdom to share about living and dying. Zevon's response was his oft-quoted mantra: "Enjoy every sandwich." Read more

2002: Erma Franklin, U.S. gospel and R&B singer whose best-known recording was "Piece of My Heart" and who was the sister of singer Aretha Franklin, dies of cancer at 64.

2002: Cyrinda Foxe, U.S. actress and model who starred in Andy Warhol's "Bad" and was married to Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, dies at 50.

2001: Billie Lou Watt, U.S. actress known best as the voice of Astro Boy as well as the character Elsie the Cow in commercials for Borden's cheese, dies at 77.

1997: Elisabeth Brooks, Canadian actress who appeared in many television shows, including "The Six Million Dollar Man," and starred in the horror movie "The Howling," dies of cancer at 43.

1994: Terence Young, English director and screenwriter known for directing three James Bond films, "Dr. No," "From Russia With Love," and "Thunderball," dies of a heart attack at 79.

1994: Dennis Morgan, U.S. actor who was most popular in the 1940s, appearing in "Christmas in Connecticut" and "My Wild Irish Rose," dies at 85.

1991: Ben Piazza, U.S. character actor who appeared mostly on television, including a recurring role on "Dallas," dies of cancer at 58.

1984: Joe Cronin, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop and manager who was a seven-time All-Star and batted .301 for his career, dies at 77.

1978: Keith Moon, English drummer who was famous as the drummer for the band The Who, dies of an overdose at 32.

1971: Spring Byington, U.S. actress who starred in the popular sitcom "December Bride," dies at 84.

1965: Catherine Dale Owen, U.S. actress who starred in the movies "His Glorious Night" and "The Rogue Song," dies following a stroke at 65.

1962: Karen Blixen, Danish author known best for her stories "Out of Africa" and "Babette's Feast," both of which were adapted into movies, dies at 77.

1951: Maria Montez, Dominican actress called the Queen of Technicolor who starred in "Arabian Nights," dies by drowning in her bathtub following a heart attack at 39.

