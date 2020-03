Grammy-winning singer of "The Gambler"

Kenny Rogers, the iconic country music singer whose hit song “The Gambler” propelled him to Grammy-winning superstardom, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 81.

He died at home of natural causes, under hospice care, his family announced Saturday morning on Twitter.

