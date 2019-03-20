Died March 20

Singer and comedian Marilyn Maxwell had a prolific film career as a contract player for MGM. She also sang in several films and on television shows. She appeared alongside the likes of Abbott and Costello, and debuted "Silver Bells" in a duet with Bob Hope in the film "The Lemon Drop Kid." She died of a heart attack at 50. Honorary pallbearers at her funeral included Hope, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Jack Benny – a fitting tribute to her own comedic talents and the respect she earned from her co-stars. We remember Maxwell's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: David Rockefeller, patriarch of the Rockefeller family and a former chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Bank, dies at 101.

2015: A.J. Pero, U.S. drummer for the rock band Twisted Sister, dies at 55.

2013: Rise Stevens, U.S. opera singer and actress who appeared with Bing Crosby in the movie "Going My Way," dies at 99.

Stevens started singing with New York City's Metropolitan Opera in 1938, on tour in Philadelphia. Among her greatest roles was the title character in the opera "Carmen," which she sang for 124 performances. The Met released a statement calling her "a consummate artist, treasured colleague, and devoted supporter of the company for 75 years." Read more

2013: Eddie Bond, U.S. rockabilly singer and guitarist who toured with such artists as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, dies at 79.

2010: Stewart Udall, U.S. politician and environmentalist who served as U.S. secretary of the interior from 1961 until 1969, dies at 90.

During his 1961-1968 tenure as interior secretary, Udall sowed the seeds of the modern environmental movement. He later became a crusader for victims of radiation exposure from the government's Cold War nuclear programs. Read more

2009: Mel Brown, U.S. blues guitarist who played on albums by B.B. King and Lightnin' Hopkins, dies at 69.

1998: George Howard, U.S. jazz saxophonist who had four albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart, dies at 41.

1997: Tony Zale: U.S. professional boxer who was the middleweight champion of the world and was known for his memorable fights against Rocky Graziano, dies at 83.

1997: Carlo Fassi, Italian figure skating coach whose students included Peggy Fleming and Dorothy Hamill, dies at 67.

1995: Big John Studd, U.S. professional wrestler who fought in the World Wrestling Federation and had a long-running feud with Andre the Giant, dies at 47.

1994: Lewis Grizzard, U.S. writer well-known for his humorous newspaper columns in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, dies at 47.

1988: Gil Evans, Canadian jazz pianist who was an important contributor to the cool-jazz movement and worked with Miles Davis, dies at 75.

1974: Chet Huntley, U.S. newscaster known best for hosting "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" on NBC, dies at 62.

Huntley became a household name in 1956, thanks to the presidential nominating conventions. Along with his co-host, David Brinkley, Huntley was soon anchoring the evening news for NBC as half of the long-running "The Huntley-Brinkley Report." Read more

1972: Marilyn Maxwell, U.S. actress who was in many movies and TV shows and starred as Grace on the TV series "Bus Stop," dies at 50.

1965: Daniel Frank, U.S. athlete who won a silver medal in the long jump in the 1904 Olympics, dies at 82.

1727: Sir Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician who is one of the most influential scientists of all time and who formulated the laws of motion and universal gravitation, dies at 84.

