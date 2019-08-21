Larry Taylor (1942 - 2019), Canned Heat bassist

Performed at Woodstock and recorded with the Monkees and Tom Waits

Larry Taylor was the bassist for the blues boogie rock band Canned Heat from 1967 until 1970, performing a legendary set with the band at the original Woodstock. He started as a teenager touring with Jerry Lee Lewis, then became a regular studio bass player for the Monkees. He played bass on many of the Monkees hit songs including “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Valleri,” and “Words.” Taylor played on many of Tom Waits records and toured with him playing upright bass.

Died: Monday, August 19, 2019. (Who else died on August 19?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 77.

What they said about him: “I had the distinct honor and pleasure of playing with Larry. He graced my first effort with his talent and skill and raised the level of every song he ever played on. He was kind and generous and one of the best bass players who ever lived. RIP.” Actor and singer-songwriter James Morrison

“Oh no! I am so sorry to hear about this. I am very grateful I had the chance to tour with Canned Heat in Europe with Joe Louis Walker and hang with Larry. One of the nicest and most knowledgeable people and

musicians I’ve ever met.” – Musician Murali Coryell

