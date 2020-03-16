Lorenzo Brino (1998 – 2020), played Sam on “7th Heaven”

Brino was a quadruplet who acted with all three of his siblings

Lorenzo Brino was a child actor who played Sam Camden on “7th Heaven” from 1998 through 2007.

Died: March 9, 2020 (Who else died on March 9?)

Details of death: Died in an automobile accident at the age of 21.

The Camden twins: Brino’s character, Sam, was fraternal twin to David. But off screen, Brino was a quadruplet. As babies, the Camden twins were played by all four quadruplets, but as they began to grow up, Brino and his brother, Nikolas Brino, became the official actors for the twins.

What people said about him: “My heart is broken for his family! So many fun memories watching them grow up! Just devastating! RIP Zo!! You were full of light and will not be forgotten!” —Beverley Mitchell, who played Lucy on “7th Heaven”

