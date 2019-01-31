Louisa Moritz (1946 – 2019), actress, Cosby accuser

Known for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.”

Louisa Moritz was a Cuban-American actress best known for her role as Rose in the 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.” Moritz was also known for appearances in “Love, American Style,” “Up in Smoke,” and “Match Game.” She was among the first seven women who accused actor Bill Cosby of rape, alleging that he assaulted her backstage at “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

Died: January 4, 2019 (Who else died on January 4?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles of natural causes at the age of 72.

A second career: Moritz built her acting career playing ditzy blonde bombshell types, but in 2004, she showed it was just an act when she embarked on a new career as a lawyer. She passed the bar exam on her first attempt and went on to practice bankruptcy law, but she was later disbarred when she failed to respond to multiple attempts by the California Bar Association to contact her.

What people said about her: “Louisa Moritz was so full of life, Talent, and she was a genius with a sixth sense for making money. Her parties in Mt. Olympus in the 19802 were wild and most popular with actors, producers, models, makeup artists, set directors, stuntmen… all of the categories. Her support of the Motion Picture Home and animal rights groups was heavy. Her hundreds of TV and film roles will keep her memory alive with her fans forever. Her support of other women who accused Bill Cosby of rape will keep her with us for years to come.” —Edward Lozzi, Moritz's friend and publicist

