Died January 4

Phil Lynott led the Irish rock band Thin Lizzy to stardom in the 1970s on the strength of hits including "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Jailbreak." We remember Lynott's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Milt Schmidt, Hockey Hall of Famer who played on the Kraut line for the Boston Bruins, dies at 98.

2016: Robert Stigwood, Australian music manager and film producer who managed the Bee Gees and produced the movie "Saturday Night Fever," dies at 81.

Stigwood began working with Cream in 1966. He produced Cream’s self-titled debut and later signed a distribution deal with Polydor that brought producer Felix Pappalardi on board in time for 1967’s celebrated "Disraeli Gears." That same year, Stigwood merged his first company with NEMS, which was founded by Beatles‘ manager Brian Epstein. He was also managing the Bee Gees. Read more

2015: Stuart Scott, popular U.S. sportscaster for the cable and satellite TV channel ESPN, dies of cancer at 49.

Scott joined ESPN for the 1993 launch of its ESPN2 network, hosting short sports update segments. He became a popular anchor for the nightly "SportsCenter," where he would punctuate highlights with "Boo-ya!" or note a slick move as being "as cool as the other side of the pillow." Read more

2013: Sammy Johns, U.S. folk-rock musician who wrote and sang the hit song "Chevy Van," dies at 66.

2011: Gerry Rafferty, Scottish singer-songwriter who notched solo hits with "Baker Street" and "Right Down the Line" and co-wrote the Stealers Wheel hit "Stuck in the Middle With You," dies of liver failure at 63.

As a solo artist, Rafferty was a bit of a one-hit wonder. True, he had success with his band Stealers Wheel, and their song "Stuck in the Middle With You" is a classic rock favorite, achieving even more prominence after it was used in an unforgettable scene of Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs." On his own, Rafferty released 11 albums, many of which – especially his earlier outputs – were critically acclaimed. He charted a handful of moderately successful singles from these albums, hitting his greatest groove between 1978 and 1980. Read more

2007: Steve Krantz, U.S. film and TV producer whose animated works include the film version of Robert Crumb's "Fritz the Cat" comic strip, dies of pneumonia complications at 83.

2005: Robert Heilbroner, U.S. economist whose books include "The Worldly Philosophers: The Lives, Times, and Ideas of the Great Economic Thinkers," dies at 85.

2004: Jake Hess, Grammy Award-winning U.S. gospel singer, dies at 76 after having a heart attack.

1999: Iron Eyes Cody, U.S. actor who impersonated American Indians in motion pictures including "The Big Trail" and "Sitting Bull," dies at 94.

Cody, who actually was Italian by ancestry, appeared in more than 200 movies, but there's one iconic role for which he's known best – a TV commercial that inspired many children of the 1970s to stop littering. Cody played a Native American who shed a single poignant tear at the sight of a bag of garbage tossed from a car window. Read more

1998: John Gary Strader, U.S. singer who went by the stage name John Gary and sang on Broadway, in films and on his own television show, dies of prostate cancer at 65.

1991: Berry Kroeger, U.S. actor who played bad-guy roles in "Act of Violence" and "The Iron Curtain," dies of kidney failure at 78.

1986: Phil Lynott, Irish bassist and a founding member of the rock band Thin Lizzy that scored hits with "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Jailbreak," dies of pneumonia and heart failure at 36.

1967: Donald Campbell, British boat racer and breaker of world speed records, dies at 45 while attempting to break 300 mph on water.

1965: T.S. Eliot, Missouri-born British poet, playwright, and winner of the 1948 Nobel Prize in literature, dies of emphysema at 76.

1961: Erwin Schrodinger, Austrian physicist whose work in quantum theory earned him the Nobel Prize in physics in 1933, dies at 73.

1960: Albert Camus, Algerian-French Nobel Prize-winning author and philosopher, dies in an automobile accident at 46.

Camus was often called an "existentialist," and his philosophical antecedents include Friedrich Nietzsche, Søren Kierkegaard, and Fyodor Dostoyevsky. Camus disliked being labeled an existentialist. He also later disliked being associated with absurdism, and at one point began refraining from saying "that's absurd" in everyday conversations because people mistakenly thought he was making philosophical pronouncements. Read more

1931: Arthemus A. "Art" Acord, U.S. actor, stunt performer, and rodeo champion whose film credits include "Loco Luck" and "Spurs and Saddles," dies at 40 after intentionally taking poison.

1877: Cornelius Vanderbilt, U.S. railroad and shipping tycoon, dies at 82.

1821: Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton of Texas, the first native-born American saint, dies of tuberculosis at 46.

