Lucien Barbarin (1956 - 2020), Harry Connick Jr. trombonist

Also played with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Lucien Barbarin was a trombonist for Harry Connick Jr. and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Barbarin was a New Orleans jazz legend who showcased his charismatic personality during Harry Connick Jr. concerts. The pair created comic routines that were fan favorites. Barbarin had been playing with Connick Jr. At least since the early 1990s. Barbarin released a few of his own albums, the last in 2007.

Died: Thursday, January 30, 2020. (Who else died on January 30?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 63 from prostate cancer.

What they said about him: "it is with profound sadness that i share the news of the passing of lucien barbarin. he died today around 7am new orleans time at his home. his battle with cancer has concluded, but his life with God has just begun, just as he always wanted. we will all have more to share as we try to process this, but, for now, please keep his wife, sheryl, his children and grandchildren in your prayers." - Harry Connick Jr.

"A piece of the trombone just went on home.". Barbarin "was a legacy unto himself. From the first note, you’d know it was him. A New Orleans original." - Trumpet great Nicholas Payton

