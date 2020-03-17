Lyle Waggoner (1935 – 2020), costar of “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Wonder Woman”

Waggoner was the announcer on "The Carol Burnett Show" as well as appearing in many sketches

Lyle Waggoner was a beloved cast member and announcer on “The Carol Burnett Show” from 1967 to 1974. Waggoner also costarred as Steve Trevor and Steve Trevor, Jr. on TV’s “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979.

Died: March 17, 2020 (Who else died on March 17?)

Details of death: Died at home in Westlake, California at the age of 84.

Waggoner’s biggest roles: Waggoner was initially hired as the announcer for “The Carol Burnett Show,” his rich voice introducing Burnett and her costars. He soon began spearing in sketches. The handsome Waggoner was often used on “The Carol Burnett Show” as a dashing love interest to Burnett’s characters or as a self-important celebrity. After season seven of “The Carol Burnett Show,” Waggoner moved on in pursuit of lead roles. He soon landed one on “Wonder Woman,” portraying Diana Prince’s boyfriend, Steve Trevor. As the show jumped forward in time in season two, Waggoner’s role became Steve Trevor, Jr.

Other work: Before Waggoner’s success on “The Carol Burnett Show,” he tried out for a bigger role, screen testing for the lead in “Batman” that ultimately went to Adam West. Waggoner had notable guest spots on TV shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Happy Days,” and “The Golden Girls.” He had several small movie roles, and he posed semi-nude for the first issue of Playgirl. In 1979, Waggoner founded Star Waggons, which provides location trailers for movies and other productions, including TV’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Waggoner on Steve Trevor: “He was a real gung-ho kind of guy. Steve tried his best, but he always seemed to get himself into hot water. Of course, he pretty much had to because it was Wonder Woman’s job to rescue him” —from a 2011 interview with Sci Fi and TV Talk

What people said about him: “Another childhood icon gone. RIP Lyle Waggoner, 84. Not just another “Hollywood Hunk,” he was funny, kind and was a canny businessman behind the scenes.” —journalist Nelson Aspen

“I grew up watching him on the Wonder Woman TV series. They were my first ship. Rest in peace, Lyle Waggoner. You’ll always be my first Steve Trevor.” —Twitter user @ArianeV7

