Lyra McKee (1990 - 2019), Irish investigative journalist

Lyra McKee was an editor for the news site Mediagazer, and her work appeared in Buzzfeed and The Atlantic. In an announcement for a publishing deal last year, she was described as a rising star of investigative journalism, according to Buzzfeed. In 2016, she was named by Forbes as one of the European 30 under 30 in media. She had written a non-fiction novel, “Angles with Blue Faces,” about a cold case from the Troubles, a period of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, and was in the process of working on a new novel. Her most recent article on the suicide rates of young people who grew up during the Troubles was published in The Atlantic.

We invite you to share condolences for Lyra McKee in our Guest Book.

Died: April 18, 2019 (Who else died on April 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 29, when shots rang out during a riot in Derry between dissident republicans and the police. McKee’s death is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Her last tweet while reporting on the riot: “Derry tonight. Absolute madness.”

What they said about her:

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the killing was “shocking and senseless,” and that McKee was a journalist “who died doing her job with great courage.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Ms. Mckee “changed lives” as a journalist and would continue to do so.

Filmmaker and friend Alison Millar told the BBC, “Lyra was the most beautiful human being.” She was compassionate, honest, she was funny, she had so many friends and was loved by so many people.”

Full obituary: Washington Post

Related lives:

Journalists Photo Gallery

Emily Nasrallah (1931 – 2018), author and activist

Elizabeth Brackett (1941 – 2018), longtime journalist