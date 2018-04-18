Died April 18

Albert Einstein was the "rock star" of physics. He developed the theory of relativity, and one of his papers was used to assist in the creation of quantum mechanics. He will probably be remembered best for his formula on mass-energy equivalence: E = mc2. We remember Einstein's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2013: Cordell Mosson, U.S. bassist for Parliament-Funkadelic who recorded and performed with the band for more than 40 years, dies at 60.

2012: Dick Clark, U.S. television and radio personality who was well-known as the host of "American Bandstand" and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," dies at 82.

His iconic rock 'n' roll TV show, "American Bandstand," ran for decades – and when it was done, Clark wasn't. He stayed in the game with TV specials like "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," radio shows like "Rock, Roll, & Remember," a chain of rock 'n' roll-themed restaurants, and much more. Read more

2005: Sam Mills, U.S. NFL linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers who was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, dies of cancer at 45.

Mills spent the final three seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Panthers, beginning with their inaugural season in 1995. There is a statue of him outside Bank of America Stadium, and he is the only player in the team's Hall of Honor. Mike McCormack, Carolina's first team president, is the only other inductee in the Hall. Read more

2002: Wahoo Daniels, U.S. Native American professional football player who played linebacker for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets and later enjoyed a long, successful professional wrestling career, dies at 63.

1996: Bernard Edwards, U.S. bassist who was a member of the successful dance band Chic and worked with the Power Station and Diana Ross, dies at 43.

1990: Robert D. Webb, U.S. movie director whose films include the Elvis Presley movie "Love Me Tender," dies at 87.

1984: John Lee Mahin, U.S. screenwriter who co-wrote "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," starring Spencer Tracy and Ingrid Bergman, and "North to Alaska" starring John Wayne, dies at 81.

1974: Betty Compson, U.S. actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "The Barker," dies at 77.

1964: Ben Hecht, U.S. screenwriter who co-wrote "Gone With the Wind" and "Monkey Business," dies at 70.

1959: Irving Cummings, U.S. actor and director who appeared in movies with Buster Keaton and Wallace Beery and then directed many movies, including "That Night in Rio" starring Don Ameche, dies at 70.

1955: Albert Einstein, U.S. physicist who developed the general theory of relativity and is known for his formula E=mc2, dies at 76.

Time magazine's Frederic Golden once called Einstein "a cartoonist's dream come true," and it's not hard to see why. The high forehead, bushy eyebrows, walrus mustache, and those famous unruly shocks of electrified white hair – he's the very image of a mad scientist or absent-minded professor. Read more

1947: Benny Leonard, U.S. professional boxer who was the lightweight champion of the world from 1917 until 1925 and was considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, dies at 51.

1945: Ernie Pyle, U.S. journalist who was a well-known correspondent during World War II, dies of a gunshot wound while working in the Pacific Theater at 44.

1942: Gertrude Whitney, U.S. sculptor and art patron who founded the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, dies at 67.

1936: Milton Brown, U.S. vocalist and bandleader who along with Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys is credited with creating western swing music with his band the Musical Brownies, dies of injuries sustained in an auto accident at 32.

