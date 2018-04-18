Born April 18

Bob Hastings was known best for playing Lieutenant Elroy Carpenter on "McHale's Navy," the bumbling yes man who always seemed to end up on the wrong end of a slapstick routine. He had recurring roles on "All in the Family" and "Dennis the Menace," and his movies included "Harper Valley PTA" and "How To Frame a Figg." A sought-after voice actor, he provided voices for characters including Beany in "Beany and Cecil" and Commissioner Gordon in "Batman: The Animated Series." He was a fixture on the Universal Studios lot, a popular addition to the tour who was loved by visiting tourists. We remember Hastings' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

1964: Jim Ellison, U.S. musician who was the frontman for Material Issue, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1946: Skip Spence, Canadian-American singer-songwriter who co-founded the rock band Moby Grape, is born in Windsor, Ontario.

1925: Bob Hastings, U.S. actor known best for playing Lieutenant Elroy Carpenter on "McHale's Navy," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Hastings began his career at age 11 on radio dramas. He branched into TV in its infancy, snagging a role on "Captain Video and His Video Rangers" in 1949. Other early acting jobs included a recurring role on the military comedy "The Phil Silvers Show." Later TV appearances included "Ironside," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Major Dad," and "Murder, She Wrote." Read more

1924: Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, U.S. blues musician who won a Grammy for best traditional blues album in 1983, is born in Vinton, Louisiana.

Gatemouth was much more than a single-genre musician. He embraced a wide variety of musical styles, recording country, jazz, rock 'n' roll, and anything else that struck his fancy. He was a multi-instrumentalist as well, striking out beyond the guitar to become a masterful fiddle player, as well as playing harmonica, drums, viola, and more. In a nutshell … well, it's hard to describe Gatemouth in a nutshell. He was a musician's musician, one who loved a little bit of everything and wanted to play it all. He made it all sound good, too. Read more

1922: Barbara Hale, the actress who was best known for playing legal secretary Della Street on the long-running "Perry Mason" television series, is born in DeKalb, Illinois.

1919: Virginia O'Brien, U.S. actress and singer whose films include "Ship Ahoy" and "Thousands Cheer," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1918: Clifton Hillegass, U.S. publisher who created the "CliffsNotes" line of literary study guides, is born in Rising City, Nebraska.

1915: Joy Davidman, U.S. poet who was married to the author C.S. Lewis, is born in New York, New York.

1857: Clarence Darrow, U.S. lawyer known for taking part in the Scopes "Monkey" Trial and for defending the killers Leopold and Loeb, is born in Kinsman Township, Ohio.

1480: Lucrezia Borgia, Italian daughter of Pope Alexander VI who is remembered as a femme fatale, is born in Subiaco, Italy.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.