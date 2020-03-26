Mark Blum (1950 - 2020), “Desperately Seeking Susan” star

Long acting career included roles in "Crocodile Dundee” and “You”

Mark Blum was a longtime actor who starred in the movie “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Details of death: Died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 69

Blum was a regular actor in New York City theater who appeared on Broadway and won an Obie Award. He was familiar face as a character actor appearing on TV’s “Frasier,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “NYPD Blue.” He starred as the husband of Rosanna Arquette alongside Madonna in the 1985 comedy “Desperately Seeking Susan” and played Linda Kozlowski’s newspaper editor in “Crocodile Dundee.”

We invite you to share condolences for Mark Blum in our Guest Book.

Died: Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Who else died on March 26?)

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “I’m sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work.” “I’m so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum.” - Rosanna Arquette told TheWrap

“Mark Blum was a wonderful, stalwart actor--a familiar face to anyone who watches TV, and a mainstay, for decades, of dozens of New York stage productions. May he rest in peace.” - NewYork Magazine columnist Mark Harris

Full obituary: The Wrap

Related Lives:

Character Actors Gallery

Danny Aiello (1933 – 2019), ‘Do the Right Thing” actor

Seymour Cassel (1935 – 2019), recognizable character actor