Marty Grebb (1945 - 2020), The Buckinghams musician

Marty Grebb was a talented multi-instrumentalist who was a member of the Chicago pop rock band The Buckinghams from 1966 until 1968. The band needed a keyboard player and Grebb was with the band for their biggest hit songs including “Kind of a Drag.” After his Buckinghams stint, Grebb played with Bonnie Raitt for 25 years and worked with major musicians including Eric Clapton and Leon Russell. He also was a member of the Band tribute band, the Weight, which included former members of the Band and Levon Helm’s band.

Died: Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (Who else died on January 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 74.

What they said about him: “What a tragic beginning to a new year. I’m still stunned at the news of my longtime friend and musical collaborator, Marty Grebb’s sudden passing. I pray he is truly ’smooth sailin,’ free from his terrible pain and finally at peace. I send my love and deep condolences to all his beautiful family. I am very grateful to have had Marty in my band off and on from the middle 70’s through the early 90’s. He was an incredibly talented songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, equally home on keys, vocals, guitar and sax as he was one of the most soulful singers I’ve known.” - Bonnie Raitt

"Marty Grebb was truly an unsung hero in the musical world, especially that which came out of Chicago." "So many people who came to the Arcada, whether a customer or an entertainer, knew Marty, respected him and loved him. And I don't think he knew how much." - Ron Onesti, owner of the Arcada Theater

