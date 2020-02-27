Molson Coors Shooting Victims (2020)

Five people were killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon

Five people were killed by a coworker in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee.

Formerly called MillerCoors and widely known around town as the Miller brewery, the complex was busy with more than 1,000 employees working at the time of the shooting.

No one else was injured in the attack. Authorities have not yet released information on the victims’ identities.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said, “Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident. There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now.”

