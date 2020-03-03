Nashville Tornado Victims (2020)

At least 19 people have died as a result of a powerful tornado that hit Nashville and surrounding areas

Fatalities have been reported in Davidson Couty, where Nashville is located, as well as in Wilson and Benton counties, and Putnam County, east of Nashville, where 14 of the 19 deaths occurred.

The tornado struck Middle Tennessee not long after midnight. Buildings are destroyed across the area, with especially severe damage in East Nashville and nearby Mt. Juliet.

Only one of the victims has been publicly identified at this time. Carl Fraizze, 67, died after the storm struck his home in Benton County.

Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper tweeted, “Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let’s come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger.”

