Neal James (2019), 'Banjo Man' on Animal Planet's 'Call of the Wildman'

Banjo player turned popular reality-show star dies at 55

Neal James was an American banjo player and reality-show star who appeared on Animal Planet’s Call of the Wildman from 2011-2014, called “The Banjo Man.” He appeared on the show alongside his friend, Ernie Brown Jr., known as “The Turtleman.”

Died: Friday, February 1, 2019 (Who else died on February 1?)

Details of death: Died in his home in Kentucky of natural causes at age 55.

What we’ll remember: Neal James had a natural way of connecting with people and knew just how to entertain a crowd with his curious personality and energetic bluegrass music. Although he suffered from heart-related issues prior to his death, James continued to volunteer at a local addiction treatment center as a mentor for people battling substance abuse.

Memorable quote: ‘There is nothing like the good times I’ve had with music and being able to share it. Music is a language of its own, and when you can share that feeling — that emotion — there’s nothing like a good campfire and having somebody playing banjo or guitar.” (From an interview in Banjo Newsletter.)

What people said about him: “It’s a sad day because Neal had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever known. He was loved by not only this community but all over the world.” — Jayme Phillips, friend

