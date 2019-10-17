Patrick Day (1992 - 2019), professional boxer

Died from brain injuries 4 days after knockout

Professional boxer Patrick Day died from brain injuries four days after being knocked out in a fight against undefeated Charles Conwell Saturday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The knockout occurred in the tenth round of the junior middleweight fight after a left hook from Conwell caused Day to fall back and hit his head on the canvas. Day was an accomplished amateur boxer who had won the New York State Golden Gloves championship. He had a professional record of 17 wins, 4 losses, and one draw. He was from Freeport, Long Island, New York, and was well known as a top boxer in his hometown.

Died: Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Details of death: Died at the age of 27 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from brain injuries four days after being knocked out in a fight.

Conwell wrote an emotional post for Day on social media two days before his death: "I never meant for this to happen to you." "All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you. I can't stop thinking about it myself. I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn't even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you."

What they said about him: "During his short life, boxing allowed Patrick to impact many communities, both big and small." "In his hometown of Freeport, Long Island, he was a beacon of light and the star pupil at the Freeport PAL, the gym he trained in from the moment he began boxing until the last bout of his career. He was recognized as one of Long Island's finest professional fighters for years. He was a fixture in the boxing community throughout New York City. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It's how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive." - Promoter Lou DiBella

