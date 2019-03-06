Eusebio Pedroza (2019), boxing legend from Panama

Held the featherweight title for 7 years

Boxing legend Eusebio Pedroza was the featherweight champion from 1978 until 1985, eventually losing the title in a fight against Barry McGuigan. Pedroza was called “The Scorpion,” known for his toughness and stamina in the later rounds. He was a major celebrity in Panama and was voted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1999.

Died: Friday, March 1, 2019. (Who else died on March 1?)

Details of death: Died at his home in Panama City, Panama from cancer at the age of 62.

On Pedroza’s legendary energy in later rounds: “Everyone knew that rounds 11 through 15 was Pedroza’s turf.” “He seemed to draw strength from his opponents’ weaknesses, and once he sensed that weakness, he put the hammer down.” – Boxing historian Lee Groves in an interview with Ring Magazine in 2018

Ex-rival Barry McGuigan paid tribute: “A sad day for me as my rival and outstanding World Featherweight Champion Eusebio Pedroza passes away aged 62 RIP. Pedroza is one of the longest reigning Featherweight Champion in history, it was a pleasure to share the ring with him.”

